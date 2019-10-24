  • CBS 3On Air

HOUSTON (CBS/AP) — Commissioner Rob Manfred says Major League Baseball will look into a politicized tweet by umpire Rob Drake that referenced a rifle and critics of President Donald Trump. Drake, a native of Indiana, Pennsylvania, posted this message to Twitter on Tuesday: “I will be buying an AR-15 tomorrow, because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020”

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The tweet has since been deleted.

Manfred spoke at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night before Game 2 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals.

The Major League Baseball Umpires Association says they are aware of the social media post.

“Rob is a passionate individual and an outstanding umpire. He chose the wrong way to convey his opinion about our great country. His posting does not represent the view of the MLBUA or reflect those of the umpires we represent,” the MLBUA said in a statement.

Drake, 50, has worked spring training or regular-season major league games since 1999 and joined the big league staff in 2010. Drake was not assigned to work the postseason this year.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

