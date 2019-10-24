Comments
MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) — Olga’s Diner, a local favorite that used to be on the Old Marlton Circle at Routes 70 and 73 that closed in 2008, is back — sort of. A new diner has opened in Marlton bearing the same name as well as the familiar Olga’s sign.
However, the diner sits in a new spot on Route 73, not far from the old location.
There are new owners, but some of the old regulars have already come back to visit.
“We’ve seen a lot of people that have a lot of memories about the old Olga’s, which is really neat to hear their stories. Why they used to go there, who they used to go there with. We’re hoping to recreate some of those memories here,” owner Bill Dovas said.
The new location has only been open a few days.
