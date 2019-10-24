



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — John Middleton has found his man. The Phillies hired former Yankees skipper Joe Girardi as their next manager, reports say.

MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reports the Phillies have hired Girardi and an official announcement could come sometime Thursday.

BREAKING: A source says the #Phillies have hired Joe Girardi as manager. An announcement could come today. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) October 24, 2019

Girardi spent 10 seasons as the Yankees’ manager, but Middleton and the Phillies are all too familiar with the 55-year-old. It was Girardi who managed the Yankees to their 2009 World Series over the Phils that led to Middleton’s famous declaration about getting”my bleeping trophy back.”

In 10 seasons as New York’s manager, Girardi won 910 regular-season games and held a 28-24 record in the postseason. He also managed the Florida Marlins in 2006, winning the NL Manager of the Year but was fired after just one season.

New York did not renew Girardi’s contract after the 2017 season, replacing him with Aaron Boone.

Girardi has been out of baseball for the past two seasons, serving as a baseball analyst for MLB Network and Fox Sports.

The Phillies fired Gabe Kapler on Oct. 10 after two seasons.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.