



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News has obtained exclusive video of a second shooting that appears to show the suspects in connection to the shooting death of 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera. Philadelphia police identified 25-year-old Tavon Thomas as the second suspect in the murder of Nikolette. Sources say Thomas confessed to killing the toddler.

Security video shows two armed men blasting an SUV on Clearfield Street in Kensington just before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. No one was hurt, but before the two gunmen start shooting, one suspect can be seen holding something concealed with a cloth. He then threw the cloth to the ground before firing what police believe is an AK-47 assault rifle.

BREAKING: New video shows 2 gunmen fire at an SUV on Clearfield St. in Kensington Sunday afternoon less than 10 minutes before Nikolette Rivera was killed. Watch the guy in the right corner of the screen pull a cloth off what looks like a rifle https://t.co/K8X3OXKuWK pic.twitter.com/TjQLad5n5W — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) October 24, 2019

The shooting on Clearfield Street happened less than 10 minutes before police say the two men fired a rifle into a home on Water Street in Kensington, killing Nikolette.

Nikolette’s family released video of their little girl on Thursday. She waves and says bye. Her mother can be heard saying, “I hate when you leave me.”

Neighbors on Water Street are still in shock that a rifle was used in the girl’s murder, but they’re also relieved the two alleged gunmen are now in custody.

“I’m really glad justice is being done, even though it will never bring Nikolette back,” neighbor Albert Rodriguez said.

“They need to clean North Philadelphia out,” another neighbor said. “I hope those two pay. They better pay.”

The suspects are 30-year-old Freddie Perez, of Chester City, and Thomas, of North Philadelphia.

Police connected the two to Rivera’s murder because of ballistic evidence found at the first shooting scene on Clearfield Street.

“The initial video shows Tavon with the assault rifle and the other defendant Perez with a handgun,” Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said. “And that’s the information we believe holds true to Water Street. But there’s only indication that Tavon fires there.”

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office confirmed that both Thomas and Perez will be charged with homicide.