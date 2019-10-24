



MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Officials have arrested the former Five Guys and McDonald’s fast-food manager accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting employees. U.S. Marshals arrested Darnell Penn, of Philadelphia, in Georgia and he will be extradited back to Montgomery County in a few days, a bail bondsman tells CBS3.

Penn was put on the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s most wanted list after he skipped a court date earlier this month.

He is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting two teenage employees in Montgomery County.

Police say he worked at a Five Guys restaurant in Plymouth Township, where he created a hellish work environment for certain employees.

“He used his position of authority over teenage girls to get them to do things with him,” Plymouth Township Detective Sgt. Tom Longo said.

Penn faces rape and kidnapping charges, as well as skipping a recent court date. He’s also accused of sexually assaulting a girl in a McDonald’s in Devon, Chester County.

“We would like to see him off the street because he does have a pattern of this abuse and it’s going to continue if he remains at large. He’s going to find other victims,” Longo said.

Penn was arrested on some of those charges but was released on $100,000 bond.

When he didn’t show up to a recent court date, the bail bondsman had to pay the court that cash.

