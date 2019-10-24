By CBS3 Staff
WEST CALN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police have charged a man with driving under the influence in relation to Wednesday night’s fatal three-vehicle crash in Chester County. Pennsylvania State Police have charged 28-year-old Charles Robert Gorman, of Coatesville, in the crash.

Police say Richard Brad Erickson was killed in the three-car crash on the Route 30 Bypass in West Caln Township. The roadway was shut down for several hours while police investigated.

Credit: CBS3

Gorman has been charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and other related charges. His bail has been set at $850,000.

