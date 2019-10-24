Comments
WEST CALN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police have charged a man with driving under the influence in relation to Wednesday night’s fatal three-vehicle crash in Chester County. Pennsylvania State Police have charged 28-year-old Charles Robert Gorman, of Coatesville, in the crash.
Police say Richard Brad Erickson was killed in the three-car crash on the Route 30 Bypass in West Caln Township. The roadway was shut down for several hours while police investigated.
Gorman has been charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and other related charges. His bail has been set at $850,000.
You must log in to post a comment.