By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Allentown measles, Allentown News, Local, Local TV, Measles


ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – For the first time in decades, Allentown orders a person to be quarantined over fears of measles exposure. A judge ordered Tamika Brown to stay inside her home until Nov. 3 or when officials determine she is OK.

Brown visited Lehigh Valley Health Network earlier this month when people could have been exposed to measles.

Officials say she was notified of her possible exposure but did not get a vaccine.

Health officials in Allentown say there are 16 confirmed cases of measles so far this year.

