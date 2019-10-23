



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have taken a second suspect into custody in connection to the Sunday afternoon shooting death of a 2-year-old girl in Kensington, police say. Sources tell Eyewitness News that second suspect was the actual shooter.

Police say the second suspect has not been formally charged and his identity has not been released. He was taken into custody on unrelated charges, according to police.

Two-year-old Nikolette Rivera was killed Sunday afternoon when police say a gunman fired an AK-47 assault rifle into her family’s Kensington home on the 3300 block of Water Street.

On Tuesday night, Freddie Perez was arrested by Philadelphia police in Chester. He has been charged with murder and nine counts of attempted murder on Wednesday morning.

Perez is expected to be arraigned this afternoon.

Interim Philadelphia police commissioner identify suspect in shooting death of 2y/o Nikolette Rivera as Freddie Perez of Philadelphia; He has been charged w/ murder and 9 counts of attempted murder for Water Street shooting of toddler, & a shooting shortly before @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/L7p5dDYRQR — Chantee Lans CBS Philadelphia (@ChanteeLans) October 23, 2019

Detectives found security video from a home at the shooting scene showing the suspect’s car.

“From that video we were able to get a very good description of the car,” acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said.

Nikolette was in her mother’s arms when she was struck in the back of the head and killed.

“The investigating is still fluid, we are still looking for someone,” Coulter said. “We do not have that person’s name but at the end of the day we believe that two people were involved, one of them is in custody. We will continue to work the case.”

Police say the suspects intended to kill Nikolette’s father.

“He was clearly targeting the house. The father was not at home at the time but that’s clearly where the beef was,” Coulter said.

Nikolette’s 24-year-old mother was shot in the right side of her head and once in the back.

A 33-year-old man doing renovation work inside the home was also shot.

Both are expected to survive.

Authorities also say while security video showing the suspects’ car led them to Perez’s home, tips from the public helped them identify him.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.