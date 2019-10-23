Comments
WEST CALN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A deadly crash has shut down a portion of the Route 130 Bypass in West Caln Township. Chopper 3 was over the scene Wednesday night.
At least three vehicles were involved in the crash. Pennsylvania State Police say multiple people were injured in the crash.
State police say westbound lanes will be shut down for the next several hours while officials investigate.

