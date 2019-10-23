  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, West Caln Township


WEST CALN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A deadly crash has shut down a portion of the Route 130 Bypass in West Caln Township. Chopper 3 was over the scene Wednesday night.

Credit: CBS3

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash. Pennsylvania State Police say multiple people were injured in the crash.

State police say westbound lanes will be shut down for the next several hours while officials investigate.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

Comments