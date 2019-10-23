BREAKING:Police Charge Philadelphia Man With Murder In Shooting Death Of 2-Year-Old Nikolette Rivera
By CBS3 Staff
By CBS3 Staff


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have charged a man with murder in the shooting death of a 2-year-old girl over the weekend. Police charged Freddy Perez, of Philadelphia, with murder and nine counts of attempted murder on Wednesday morning.

Two-year-old Nikolette Rivera was killed Sunday afternoon when police say a gunman fired an AK-47 assault rifle into her family’s Kensington home on the 3300 block of Water Street.

Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter says they are still looking for a second suspect.

“The investigating is still fluid, we are still looking for someone,” Coulter said. “We do not have that person’s name but at the end of the day we believe that two people were involved, one of them are in custody. We will continue to work the case. They have a search warrant for the home now, we will know probably shortly if anything was recovered connected to this murder.”

Rivera was shot once in the back of the head and died in her mother’s arms.

Her 24-year-old mother was shot in the right side of her head and once in the back.

Her 33-year-old man doing renovation work inside the home was also shot.

Both are expected to survive.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

