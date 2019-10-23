BREAKING:Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney Endorses Sen. Elizabeth Warren For President
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Abington Township news, Local, Local TV, Penn State Abington

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – The Penn State Abington campus has been closed while police investigate a possible threat on campus Wednesday morning. Students and staff have been asked to not come to campus or go inside a building if on campus.

“Those already on campus should shelter in place,” university officials said via a statement. “Those who are not on campus, and members of the community, are asked to avoid campus and the surrounding area while authorities investigate.”

Classes have also been suspended.

There is no word on what the possible threat is.

