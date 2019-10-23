ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – The Penn State Abington campus has been closed while police investigate a possible threat on campus Wednesday morning. Students and staff have been asked to not come to campus or go inside a building if on campus.
“Those already on campus should shelter in place,” university officials said via a statement. “Those who are not on campus, and members of the community, are asked to avoid campus and the surrounding area while authorities investigate.”
PSU Abington Alert: Campus will be closed until further notice while police investigate a possible threat. If you are on campus, shelter in place.
Classes have also been suspended.
There is no word on what the possible threat is.
