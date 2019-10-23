



BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) – More than a month after her disappearance, the family of Dulce Maria Alavez continues holding out hope she will be found. The family held a press conference Wednesday morning, where they pleaded for the public to continue helping in the search for the missing 5-year-old.

They announced another search is planned for Sunday, Oct. 27 at 9 a.m. at Bridgeton Park. They say they will go out into the community and go door-to-door to try to search for Dulce. They are not giving up hope. They also thanked all those volunteers and law enforcement who helped over the past five weeks.

“We would like to invite everyone to come together again this weekend for a massive search,” family friend Jackie Rodriguez said during the press conference. “On that day, we will be combing several areas that have not yet to be searched. We would never give up on you Dulce Maria, and we are asking you, the public, to not give up on her.”

Last week the Cumberland County prosecutors office released a sketch of the man police say they want to speak with. Prosecutors say the man is not a person of interest or suspect. They say he could be a witness.

He is described as Hispanic, about 5 feet 7 inches tall with a slender build and about 30 to 35 years old.

Dulce first went missing on September 16. Her mother said Dulce was playing at the playground, but she stayed in the car. Here is Dulce’s mother.

