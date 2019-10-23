DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State University has set two new Guinness World Records. The college broke the records for most people waving foam fingers simultaneously and most people buzzing simultaneously during its annual fall open house and family, youth and community day on Saturday.
The university had 1,709 people waving foam fingers on Pedestrian Mall, breaking the previous record held by Spifox in Edinburgh, Scotland.
It also created a new category by having 1,661 people buzzing at once to set the Guinness World Record for most people buzzing simultaneously.
“We took an ordinary thing and did something extraordinary with it,” DSU Vice President of Strategic Enrollment Tony Boyle said. “Prospective students and their family — without knowing they were going to do this prior to their arrival to the open house — were able to participate and take part in breaking a Guinness World Records title and establishing a new one.”
Boyle wanted to create the buzzing world record to honor the university’s mascot.
