By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:American Eagle, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Talcum powder caused a scare on an American Eagle flight that landed at Philadelphia International Airport on Tuesday morning. American Airlines says the crew onboard American Eagle Flight 5570 initially reported a suspicious substance.

The crew requested safety personnel meet the aircraft as a precaution after landing around 9 a.m.

The suspicious substance turned out to be talcum powder.

The airline says 67 passengers were deplaned. No injuries were reported.

The flight departed from Savannah, Georgia.

