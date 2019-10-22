Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Talcum powder caused a scare on an American Eagle flight that landed at Philadelphia International Airport on Tuesday morning. American Airlines says the crew onboard American Eagle Flight 5570 initially reported a suspicious substance.
The crew requested safety personnel meet the aircraft as a precaution after landing around 9 a.m.
The suspicious substance turned out to be talcum powder.
The airline says 67 passengers were deplaned. No injuries were reported.
The flight departed from Savannah, Georgia.
You must log in to post a comment.