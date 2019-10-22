PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a sexual assault pattern in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle neighborhood. Authorities say the suspect sexually assaulted two teenagers after they got off a bus.

The first incident happened on the 1200 block of Levick Street around 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 15. An 18-year-old woman was walking west on Levick Street, after getting off the SEPTA Route 14 bus at Levick Street and Bustleton Avenue, when an unknown African American man followed and approached her from behind.

He led her to a rear driveway on the 1200 block of Elbridge Street where he sexually assaulted her. He then took her phone and fled through the driveway.

The suspect in this incident is described as an African American man between 20 to 25 years of age, 5-foot-8, with a dark complexion. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The second incident happened at the intersection of Bustleton Avenue and Levick Street at 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 21, after 16-year-old girl got off the SEPTA Route 14 bus.

Officials say an African American man approached her from behind and pulled her jacket over her face. He allegedly pulled her into an alleyway while telling her not to make any noise and then sexually assaulted her.

The suspect took the victim’s phone and fled in an unknown direction.

He is described as an African American man, large build, wearing gray sweatpants, white socks and black slides.

If you have any information about this crime or suspect, contact the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit at 215-686-3264 or Detective Price at 215-686-9255.