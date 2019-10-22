PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three local colleges ranked among the top 100 best global universities, a new report says. Princeton, University of Pennsylvania and Penn State University were listed on the U.S. New & World Report’s 2020 edition of the Best Global Universities Rankings.
Princeton was listed among the top 10, coming in at No. 8.
Philly’s own University of Pennsylvania landed in the top 20 at No. 16 and Penn State came in at No. 72.
The 2020 edition examines schools in 81 countries. The United States had the most universities in the overall ranking with 249 of the world’s top 1,250 universities.
The United States performed best overall in engineering, economics and business, and neuroscience and behavior programs. They tied with China in computer science.
There are a total of 28 subject rankings with six new ones this year including, oncology, cardiac and cardiovascular systems, electrical and electronic engineering, mechanical engineering and civil engineering.
The top five overall global universities are Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, University of California, Berkeley, and University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.
You must log in to post a comment.