By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 37-year-old man is dead after he was shot twice in the chest overnight in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened after 11 p.m. Monday on the 3300 block of North Philip Street.

Police say they found spent shell casings just feet away from where the victim was laying, indicating the shooter fired from very close proximity.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests.

 

