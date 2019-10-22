



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia woman was arrested in connection to the overdose death of a Willow Grove man, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says. Twenty-five-year-old Johneia Garrett, of Philadelphia, was charged with drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter and other related charges on Oct. 18 in the April overdose death of Nicholas Golden.

Police were called to Golden’s home in Willow Grove around 5 a.m. on April 10 for an unresponsive man.

His mother told arriving officers he was addicted to heroin, which he snorted, and drug-related paraphernalia was found near the scene.

An investigation led detectives to identify Garrett and an associate as drug traffickers who interacted with Golden.

The Montgomery County DA’s Office says investigators established a connection between Golden and Garrett through cellphone records and Facebook messenger. Golden met with Garrett the night before his death to arrange a sale of heroin and fentanyl.

Detectives used the victim’s phone to attempt to arrange a heroin buy from Garrett and learned through those interactions that she knew Golden had died.

They also found out Garrett had obtained access to Golden’s Facebook account and was deleting evidence about their interactions involving the drug purchases.

An autopsy determined Golden died of heroin and fentanyl toxicity. The baggies and paraphernalia found at the scene tested positive for both fentanyl and heroin.

Garrett was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility and has preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 25 at 10:30 a.m.