CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — It was an exciting day for students at Chester High School as soccer is back for the first time in 30 years. The Philadelphia Union Foundation helped to bring soccer back to the high school.
The Union are backing a new program for boys and girls varsity and junior varsity teams that will give more than 200 children a professional quality soccer experience.
Various donors have helped deliver new practice fields, game fields and more.
