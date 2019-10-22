Comments
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — The Upper Darby School District accepted the resignation of a middle school teacher caught on camera making racist comments. The video came to light earlier this month and went viral on social media.
The woman was identified as Drexel Hill Middle School teacher Renee Greeley.
Greeley can be heard using the N-word while also telling the parent that he is “probably on welfare.”
The incident happened following a fender bender in the school parking lot.
You must log in to post a comment.