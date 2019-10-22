NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police have identified two suspects wanted in connection to an attack inside a liquor store. Twenty-two-year-old Shykara Shell and 18-year-old Kahlef Smith are wanted for allegedly assaulting two employees at Collins Park Liquors on the 200 block of New Castle Avenue in New Castle on Oct. 8.
Troopers arrested 19-year-old Lynshone Glascoe while searching the area at the time of the incident but Shell and Smith remain at-large.
Officials say warrants are currently filed charging Shell and Smith with assault in the second degree, conspiracy, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.
Police say the Shell and Glascoe got into a verbal argument with employees after Shell attempted to shoplift. The argument turned violent when all three suspects began to repeatedly punch the two victims.
Shell reportedly used a shard of glass from a broken bottle to stab one of the employees in the neck and the other in the shoulder, causing serious injuries.
While fleeing the store, they broke a glass window at the business using an unknown object.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects, contact TFC M. Jones at Troop 2 at 302-834-2620.
