Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The pharmacy chain CVS is testing drones for the delivery of medications. CVS is partnering with UPS, which has reached a deal of its own with the FAA to make limited deliveries using drones.
They say the automated drones will drop your packages in your yards.
A human will supervise and take over the flight if needed for safety’s sake.
CVS hasn’t said when or where deliveries will begin.
Rival Walgreen’s is already testing a drone delivery service in Virginia.
You must log in to post a comment.