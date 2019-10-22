  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The pharmacy chain CVS is testing drones for the delivery of medications. CVS is partnering with UPS, which has reached a deal of its own with the FAA to make limited deliveries using drones.

They say the automated drones will drop your packages in your yards.

A human will supervise and take over the flight if needed for safety’s sake.

CVS hasn’t said when or where deliveries will begin.

Rival Walgreen’s is already testing a drone delivery service in Virginia.

