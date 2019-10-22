



FREEHOLD, N.J. (CBS/AP) – Bruce Springsteen surprised moviegoers by introducing his new concert film in his New Jersey hometown. The Asbury Park Press reports Springsteen introduced two showings of “Western Stars” at the AMC Loews Freehold Metroplex Cinema in Freehold on Saturday.

Springsteen is a native of Freehold borough.

Springsteen told audiences that since his band knew it wasn’t going to tour, he had to try to figure out a way to bring the music to his audience.

“We knew we weren’t going to tour, so I tried to figure out a way to get the music to you,” Springsteen said. He then added, “If you have applause, if there are any, I would save it for the end of the film because the editing and the pacing of the film has its own message.”

“Western Stars” is a concert film shot in a barn in front of a small audience at Springsteen’s property in Colts Neck.

The music album “Western Stars” was released in June.

A second preview screening is scheduled for Wednesday. The film hits theaters on Friday.

