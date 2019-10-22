ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has announced charges in two cold case homicides, including one from 23 years ago. Twenty-year-old Antojuan Huffin was shot to death during a gunpoint robbery in 1996.

During their investigation, authorities identified his killers as Lamarc Rex and another man, identified only as TC.

TC was arrested earlier this month. Rex remains on the loose.

Police have issued a warrant for Rex’s arrests.

Authorities also announced the arrest of Lorin Wright.

Wright’s charged with killing 26-year-old Saleem Tolbert in Atlantic City in 2010.

The mothers of both victims spoke about finding some kind of closure.

“Every day I think about my child. It’s very hard. It’s just been a long time. I’ll just be glad when justice is served,” said Vernesta Green, Huffin’s mom.

“It took months, days, years to get to this point. I don’t want to say we’re excited, but we’re relieved that it’s come to this point,” said Sheila Harvey, Tolbert’s mom.

Authorities say Rex should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being urged to contact police.