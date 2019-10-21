PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the second straight week, the Philadelphia Eagles were blitzed. In their last two games, the Birds have lost by a combined total of 45 points. On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys crushed the Eagles and took the top spot in the NFC East in the process.

Now after seven games this season, the Birds are looking more like pretenders.

In their first seven plays, the Eagles lost two fumbles and the Cowboys destroyed the Eagles’ second-ranked rush defense with 189 yards on the ground.

“We have nine games left. By no means are we pushing any panic button. We’re one game out of first place in our division, we win our division, at the end of the year, we’re most likely in the postseason,” head coach Doug Pederson told reporters. “The things that are showing up on tape are fixable, they’re correctable.”

In Sunday’s game, the Eagles’ offense had four turnovers while the defense gave up 37 points.

Earlier in the week, Pederson guaranteed a victory and later walked that comment back — and then the Birds got walked over 37-10.

“We needed this. We ain’t as good as we thought we was,” Brandon Graham said.

“We just got embarrassed on national TV,” Fletcher Cox added.

After Sunday’s game, Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson said publically that he hopes the outcome would make guys more accountable and not be late to meetings and practices.

Doug Pederson was asked about that on Monday.

“Obviously that message starts with me. I love the fact that they’re talking that way and it shows that it means something to them,” he said. “You carry it over to the workplace, if an employee is not on time, there are consequences for that—not saying that’s happening but that’s a little thing that can magnify itself in a game.”

The Birds will look to snap this losing streak as they travel to Buffalo to take on the 5-1 Bills.