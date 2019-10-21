Comments
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Sources confirm to CBS3 that a man living in a halfway house in Upper Darby ordered uranium because he thought it would be cool to pose with it and post it on Facebook. Sources say the man ordered the uranium from a company in Michigan.
The package arrived Monday to the halfway house on West Chester Pike. Because it’s a halfway house, they intercept and scan the mail.
Sources say the man is a former meth user and claimed to be able to build labs to produce meth.
He allegedly told emergency crews he thought it would be cool to pose with the uranium and post it on Facebook.
Delaware County hazmat is on the way to the scene.
