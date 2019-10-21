Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — National Teen Driver Safety Week is underway and the Philadelphia 76ers are helping to raise awareness about safe driving. Hundreds of teens from Pennsylvania and New Jersey were at the Wells Fargo Center Monday morning for the free event, which is aimed at reducing teen injuries and deaths related to car accidents.
In addition to listening to presenters, students visited activity stations designed to demonstrate various risks new drivers might face on the road.
