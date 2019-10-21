LAWRENCE, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say two 17-year-old boys used racial slurs and urinated on a younger girl while all three attended a high school football game in Mercer County, New Jersey. But it’s still not clear what sparked the incident at Lawrence High School on Friday night.
Authorities have declined to elaborate on the slurs that allegedly were used or discuss other related details, citing the ongoing investigation.
Lawrence police say both of the boys are of Indian descent and live in the township. They’re charged with harassment, bias intimidation, and lewdness.
Authorities have not disclosed the race or age of the victim, saying only that she also lives in Lawrence and attends a public school.
The school district says they also are investigating the incident.
Police and the Lawrence Township Board of Education will hold a press conference Tuesday about the incident.
