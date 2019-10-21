HAMILTON, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Hamilton are trying to track down a man they say took photos of a female over a restroom stall door. Authorities released surveillance images of the suspect they believe is responsible for the incident inside of an Ollies store at 2465 S. Broad Street on Oct. 17.
According to police, the suspect entered the female restroom shortly after a female victim entered a stall. Once inside the suspect allegedly held his cellphone over the stall door and recorded the victim.
When the victim yelled at the suspect to stop recording her, he fled the store.
Police describe the suspect as a black male between 30 and 40 years of age, around 6-feet-tall. At the time of the incident, police say he was wearing grey boots, khaki cargo pants, a black T-shirt, a blue or purple Polo zip-up hooded sweatshirt, and a black baseball style hat with a purple brim.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton Police at (609)-689-5827.
