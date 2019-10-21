HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Haverford Township are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside a residence in the early-morning hours of Oct. 16. Police say the incident happened in the Chatham Village area off of Township Line Road.
Police say the victim was awakened by the suspect and then sexually assaulted.
The suspect is described as short and stocky, around 5-foot-6, with a “stumpy” build, short legs, a slightly protruding stomach, and with hair appearing to be black with some white.
Police say the suspect was wearing a black T-shirt, camouflage pants, a tiger-striped bandana “in a triangle over his face” and a baseball cap with a similar pattern covering over top of the hat.
Anyone with information should contact police at 610-853-1298 ext. 1234.
You must log in to post a comment.