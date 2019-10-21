BREAKING:Crews Battling Massive 3-Alarm Blaze At Auto Body Shop In Cobbs Creek
By CBS3 Staff
Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Rite Aid in the city’s Frankford section. It happened Oct. 12 around 10:30 a.m. on the 5200 block of Frankford Avenue.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect walking behind the counter and up to the cash register.

Investigators say the man pointed a gun at an employee, stating “open the register, give me all the money.”

The suspect fled on foot with $100.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

