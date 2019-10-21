



MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A teenager was arrested for allegedly raping a jogger at Norristown Farm Park in August 2017. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele says 19-year-old Mason Alexander Hall was 17 at the time of the sexual assault.

In August 2017, a 19-year-old woman was jogging in Norristown Farm Park when she was sexually assaulted at gunpoint.

Authorities were able to use DNA collected from the scene to create a sketch of the suspect.

Steele says that detectives were able to identify numerous possible distant relatives to help develop a local suspect.

Steele says that a month after the sexual assault, Hall was involved in an incident where he admitted to breaking a headlight with a hammer, causing his hand to bleed.

Montgomery County detectives recently learned of the hammer and submitted it for DNA comparison, which matched Hall.

“The DNA from the bloody hammer and the DNA from the sexual assault linked up,” Steele said.

Hall was arrested at his home on Friday and has been charged with sexual assault and other related charges.

Hall is currently behind bars at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on $1 million cash bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25.