New Jersey news

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say a man entered a Rutgers University dorm room and made unwanted sexual contact with a sleeping student. The incident occurred around 7:40 a.m. Sunday at the Quad 2 building on the school’s Livingston Campus in Piscataway.

Authorities say the dorm room was unsecured at the time.

The man fled the room when the resident awoke and remained at large Monday. The victim, identified only as a Rutgers student, wasn’t injured.

University police are leading the investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

