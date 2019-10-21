  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Geno's Steaks, Local, Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a new addition to Philadelphia’s cheesesteak wars. On Monday, Geno’s Steaks introduced an official mascot as the newest member of their family.

Whizzy, a tall, wide-eyed cheesesteak made its first public appearance.

The restaurant says the mascot is named after their most popular cheesesteak — The Whiz.

You can see Whizzy at their location in South Philadelphia and at events all around town.

