PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a new addition to Philadelphia’s cheesesteak wars. On Monday, Geno’s Steaks introduced an official mascot as the newest member of their family.
Whizzy, a tall, wide-eyed cheesesteak made its first public appearance.
Say hello to Whizzy! We're excited to announce the newest member of the Geno's family. Join us all this week as Whizzy explores Philadelphia and helps us give back to the community and some of our favorite charities! #getwhizzywithit #eatlikealocal pic.twitter.com/jzDWBrIjcF
— Geno's Steaks (@GenosSteaks) October 21, 2019
The restaurant says the mascot is named after their most popular cheesesteak — The Whiz.
You can see Whizzy at their location in South Philadelphia and at events all around town.
