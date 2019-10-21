Comments
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Evesham Township police are investigating a second incident where a man left anti-Semitic fliers on vehicles. The latest incident occurred Oct. 19 in the Marlton Crossings parking lot and was captured on surveillance video.
Police say officers removed nearly 75 anti-Semitic fliers.
The first incident took place the night of Oct. 10 in the parking lots of the AMC movie theater and Fleming’s Steakhouse on Route 73.
The suspect for both incidents is described as an older white man with a medium build, a paunch and a comb-over hair style.
Anyone with information about these incidents can contact police at 856-983-1116 or the confidential tip line at 856-983-4699.
You must log in to post a comment.