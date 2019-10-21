PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Two crew members and a passenger on an American Airlines plane heading to Philadelphia have been taken to a hospital in Dublin after fumes from spilled cleaning fluid caused an emergency landing. A spokesman for the airline said Monday that medical personnel met the plane after it landed Monday afternoon.
“American Airlines flight 729 from London Heathrow to Philadelphia diverted to Dublin due to an odor caused by a spilled cleaning solution in the galley,” a spokesman for American said.
The pilot says two of the flight crew staff went unconscious but recovered prior to landing. The two crew members and the passenger who became ill were all treated and released.
The plane was flying from London to Philadelphia when it diverted to Dublin due to odor from cleaning fluid that spilled in the galley.
American says the Airbus A330 was carrying 287 passengers and a crew of 12.
