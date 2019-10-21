Comments
COLLEGEVILLE, Pa (CBS) — A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold in Montgomery County. The winning ticket was sold at the Wawa located at 1860 S. Collegeville Rd. in Collegeville, Montgomery County.
That store earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The winning ticket from the Oct. 18 drawing matched all five white balls — 18-58-60-65-67 — but not the yellow Mega Ball, 20, to win the $1 million prize.
So far, a winner has not come forward to claim their prize.
