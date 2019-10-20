



ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A possible gas explosion left several rowhomes in Allentown engulfed in flames overnight. At least 10 homes caught on fire.

It happened on the 900 block of West Green Street, around 3 a.m. Sunday. UGI Utilities says it appears there was an explosion that led to the fire.

APD is on scene assisting the Fire Department in the area of N. Fountain St. / W. Green St. We are asking everyone to remain clear of the area from 9th St. to 10th St. and Tilghman St. to Washington St. Updates to follow as available. @AllentownFD @LehighEMA #AllentownPolice — Allentown PD (@AllentownPolice) October 20, 2019

Neighbors reported hearing a loud explosion but it remains unclear if it was because of gas.

“My daughter woke me up saying, ‘run.’ I didn’t hear anything,” resident Cindy Hewco said. “They thought it was a car accident. Here, I guess the house fell outside, somewhere. So I ran. They’re in the car right now with my dogs. I got fish in here, a hamster, a lizard which is still in the house, my purse, all our phones are still in the house. We can’t even go in there to get them. I have nothing.”

At least one person remains unaccounted for.

About 21 residents are displaced due to the fire. The Red Cross has been notified and is responding.

