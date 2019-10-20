PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A dispute inside a bar overnight led to a woman being shot in Southwest Philadelphia. Gunfire erupted on the 7300 block of Wheeler Street, just after 1 a.m. Sunday. The scene is near Roses Bar.
Police say the gunman fired eight shots, striking the 32-year-old victim once in the leg.
She was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.
“The victim was in a vehicle down here [on Wheeler and Ardell Streets],” Philadelphia Police Capt. Thomas Davidson said. “So she came out of the bar and came down the street and started shooting from up there. There were two vehicles hit. One down here [Wheeler and Ardell Streets] and one up closer to where the bar is.”
So far, no arrests have been made. Police say they are interviewing several eyewitnesses.
