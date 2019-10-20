BREAKING:2-Year-Old Girl Killed In Kensington Triple Shooting, Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Check your refrigerator. Some sausages sold at Walmart could be contaminated with salmonella.

Ready-to-eat frozen pork and turkey sausage patty products sold under the Great Value brand are being pulled from shelves.

Credit: CBS3

The products in question bear the establishment number “EST. M2206T or P-2260T” and were produced between April 19 and May 9.

Apparently, the distributor knew the products were contaminated and separated them for disposal, but they were accidentally shipped to stores.

