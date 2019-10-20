Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Check your refrigerator. Some sausages sold at Walmart could be contaminated with salmonella.
Ready-to-eat frozen pork and turkey sausage patty products sold under the Great Value brand are being pulled from shelves.
The products in question bear the establishment number “EST. M2206T or P-2260T” and were produced between April 19 and May 9.
Apparently, the distributor knew the products were contaminated and separated them for disposal, but they were accidentally shipped to stores.
