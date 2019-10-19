  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gritty, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Flyers, Rob Dunphy


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rob Dunphy’s belly button became an overnight sensation. Dunphy’s Philadelphia-centric tattoos, including the Phillie Phanatic over his belly button, went viral during the Eagles’ win in Green Bay on Sept. 26.

But one very important mascot had been missing — until now.

Yes, Gritty ripped the bandage off the fresh ink during the Flyers’ 4-1 loss to the Stars at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night, and the crowd went wild.

A tattoo artist vowed to finish Dunphy’s tattoos if an online fundraiser earned at least $10,000 for charity.

At the time of this posting, Dunphy has raised nearly $20,000. You can donate here.

It doesn’t get any more Philly than this.

