PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rob Dunphy’s belly button became an overnight sensation. Dunphy’s Philadelphia-centric tattoos, including the Phillie Phanatic over his belly button, went viral during the Eagles’ win in Green Bay on Sept. 26.
But one very important mascot had been missing — until now.
Grit Ink Master. #FlyOrDie pic.twitter.com/ZnmU3qlV4C
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 19, 2019
Yes, Gritty ripped the bandage off the fresh ink during the Flyers’ 4-1 loss to the Stars at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night, and the crowd went wild.
A tattoo artist vowed to finish Dunphy’s tattoos if an online fundraiser earned at least $10,000 for charity.
At the time of this posting, Dunphy has raised nearly $20,000. You can donate here.
It doesn’t get any more Philly than this.
