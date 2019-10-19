PENNSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey farm market is holding a fundraiser for the family of the 10-year-old girl who tragically died on a carnival ride at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival last week. The Pennsville Farm Market is helping the family of Hailey McMullen during this difficult time.
The farm market will donate all proceeds from their apple cider and pumpkin doughnut sales on Saturday to the McMullen family.
The Pennsville Custard Stand is also donating all of Saturday’s proceeds to the family.
Ten-year-old Hailey McMullen was ejected from the “Xtreme” ride — a Wisdom Super Sizzler amusement park ride — on Oct. 12. She was airlifted to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Hailey was the daughter of the Salem City Police Department Sergeant Christopher McMullen and his wife Amanda.
Officials in New Jersey have since ordered the shutdown of all rides similar to the one involved in this tragic incident.
The Department of Community Affairs says the rides will remain off-limits until a cause is determined.
You must log in to post a comment.