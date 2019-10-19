Comments
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — One person has died and three others are injured in a multi-vehicle accident on the New Jersey Turnpike, state police say. The accident happened around 4 p.m. at the 52.7-mile marker on the turnpike near Bordentown on Saturday.
New Jersey State Police say it was a two-car accident.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were injured.
No word on the three surviving victims’ conditions.
It’s unclear what caused the accident.
An investigation is ongoing.
