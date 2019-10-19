SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A suspect is now in custody in a deadly double shooting at the Homestead Family Campground in West Rockhill Township. The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of 40-year-old Miles Jones on Saturday.
Prosecutors say Jones shot and killed two Philadelphia men after the victims intervened during an argument with his girlfriend around 2 a.m. on Saturday. Officials identified the victims as 41-year-old Eric Braxton and 46-year-old Arthur Hill.
During the altercation with his girlfriend, Jones flipped the tent they were staying in. That’s when Braxton and Hill intervened, prosecutors say.
Jones left for his girlfriend’s car for about 15 minutes before returning with a handgun and shooting Braxton and Hill, according to the DA’s office.
Prosecutors say between three and six shots were fired during the incident.
Jones is facing two counts of criminal homicide, 13 counts of reckless endangerment and a weapons count.
