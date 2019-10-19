PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 31-year-old man who allegedly threatened violence toward Philadelphia police and his former employer has died after authorities say he was found inside his truck in Northeast Philadelphia. Police say Michael John Altomari was pronounced shortly at 6:57 p.m. on Saturday.
Police say at this time it appears Altomari died by self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
Authorities say at 1 a.m. on Saturday, Altomari got into an argument with his girlfriend in Mayfair. Altomari then loaded up several guns and ammunition into a duffel bag and left, according to police.
Before leaving, he allegedly told his girlfriend that if police interfered, there would be consequences. Altomari also threatened the Philadelphia Water Department. He was let go from the department in 2017.
