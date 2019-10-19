PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police need the public’s help locating a man who allegedly threatened violence towards his former employer. Police are searching for 31-year-old Michael John Altomari.
He is allegedly threatened violence towards his former employer, the Philadelphia Water Department, and police officers. He also reportedly expressed suicidal and homicidal thoughts.
Altomari is described as 6-foot-2 and 350 pounds and has a shaved head.
*URGENT* We need your help locating MICHAEL JOHN ALTOMARI. W/M/31 6'2" 350 LBS. Last seen 1AM on 4000 Teesdale St. driving RED CHEVY SILVERADO PA ZKX-2019. He is homicidal/suicidal, and has threatened violence towards his ex-employer & police. CALL 911 w/ Info! DO NOT APPROACH pic.twitter.com/WjbdPshHam
— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) October 19, 2019
He was last seen driving a red Chevy Silverado — with PA tag ZKX-2019 — around 12:50 a.m. Saturday on the 4000 block of Teesdale Street in the Holmesburg section of the city.
Police say he may have access to several weapons and should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on Michael Altomari’s whereabouts call 9-1-1 immediately.
