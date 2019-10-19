By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police need the public’s help locating a man who allegedly threatened violence towards his former employer. Police are searching for 31-year-old Michael John Altomari.

He is allegedly threatened violence towards his former employer, the Philadelphia Water Department, and police officers. He also reportedly expressed suicidal and homicidal thoughts.

Altomari is described as 6-foot-2 and 350 pounds and has a shaved head.

He was last seen driving a red Chevy Silverado — with PA tag ZKX-2019 — around 12:50 a.m. Saturday on the 4000 block of Teesdale Street in the Holmesburg section of the city.

Police say he may have access to several weapons and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Michael Altomari’s whereabouts call 9-1-1 immediately.

