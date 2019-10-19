Comments
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Some elementary school parents are shocked after a substitute teacher is accused of showing up to Chester County school drunk. According to the Uwchlan Township Police Department, the incident happened Thursday at Lionville Elementary School in Downingtown.
Initial reports from the school say the teacher was on school campus, possibly intoxicated and creating a disturbance.
Arriving officers went to the classroom to speak with her and determined she was heavily intoxicated.
The substitute teacher was removed from the school and treated for a possible alcohol overdose.
She now faces several criminal charges.
An investigation is ongoing.
