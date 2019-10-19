PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A baby boy is in the hospital after police say he was shot in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood. The incident happened near North 7th and West Luzerne Streets on Saturday night.
Philadelphia police say the 11-month-old boy was shot four times while riding in a car — once in the head, once in the chest and twice in the buttocks.
He was taken to Einstein Medical Center and then transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. He’s in critical condition.
Police say he was driving with her stepmother in the area when the woman heard gunshots but kept driving until she got home, which was about nine minutes away.
When she went to take the baby out of her car, she noticed her car was hit with four bullets and the baby was hit three times, according to police.
An investigation remains ongoing.
