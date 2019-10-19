PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A baby girl is in the hospital fighting for her life after police say she was shot in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood. The incident happened near North 7th and West Luzerne Streets on Saturday night.
Philadelphia police say the 11-month-old girl was shot three times while riding in a car — once in the head, back and buttocks.
She was taken to Einstein Medical Center and then transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and placed in extremely critical condition.
Police say the girl was driving with her stepmother in the area when the woman heard gunshots but kept driving until she got home, which was about nine minutes away.
When she went to take the baby out of her car, she noticed her car was hit with four bullets and the baby was hit three times, according to police.
An investigation remains ongoing.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.
