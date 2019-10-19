Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 11-month-old baby was rushed to the hospital after police say they were shot in North Philadephia. The incident happened at North 7th and West Luzerne Streets on Saturday night.
Police say the baby was taken to Einstein Medical Center and then transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.
No word at this time on the baby’s condition.
It’s unclear at this time if any arrests have been made or if anyone else was injured.
