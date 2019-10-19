BREAKING:11-month-old baby rushed to hospital after being shot in North Philadelphia, police say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMDraft Kings
    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 11-month-old baby was rushed to the hospital after police say they were shot in North Philadephia. The incident happened at North 7th and West Luzerne Streets on Saturday night.

Police say the baby was taken to Einstein Medical Center and then transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

No word at this time on the baby’s condition.

It’s unclear at this time if any arrests have been made or if anyone else was injured.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments